Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

