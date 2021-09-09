Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.26-0.30.Vertiv also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

