Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,441 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

