Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $720,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

