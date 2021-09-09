Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.27.

