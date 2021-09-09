Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 106.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $418.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

