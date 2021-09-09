Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,924 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

