Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

