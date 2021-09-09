Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Discovery by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Discovery by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

