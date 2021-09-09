Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

