Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.