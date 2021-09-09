Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $38.75 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

