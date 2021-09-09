Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 5,342 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,656,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,719,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,987. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

