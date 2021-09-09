Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 5,342 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,656,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,719,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,987. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
