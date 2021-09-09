Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth $32,533,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of VER opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

