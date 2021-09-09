Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,145 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

