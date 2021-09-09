Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Veracyte worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.