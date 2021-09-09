VINchain Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $254,658.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

