Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.96

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.96 ($107.01) and traded as low as €90.62 ($106.61). Vinci shares last traded at €90.98 ($107.04), with a volume of 579,672 shares changing hands.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.42 and a 200-day moving average of €90.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

