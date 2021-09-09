Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:NFJ opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

