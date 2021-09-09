Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 35.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $246,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.43. 19,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.08 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.