Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

SCHH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 4,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

