VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

