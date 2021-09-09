VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.95. 13,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.