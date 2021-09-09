VNX Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $100,542.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

