Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.83 ($59.80).

Vossloh stock opened at €47.65 ($56.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.66 and its 200-day moving average is €43.21. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

