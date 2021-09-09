Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.64 ($178.40).

ETR:WCH opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €152.15 ($179.00).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

