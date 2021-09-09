Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Waitr in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

