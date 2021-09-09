Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 670,603 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jim C. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $146.42. 7,166,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,572. The stock has a market cap of $408.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

