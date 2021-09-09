Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.24.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,871,076 shares of company stock worth $3,345,155,817. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $147.46 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $411.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

