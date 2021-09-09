Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $146.87. 311,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $409.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,871,076 shares of company stock worth $3,345,155,817. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

