Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $197.16 million and $12.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00096415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00422326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.31 or 0.02906743 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,590,267 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.