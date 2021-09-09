WandX (WAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $609.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. WandX has a market cap of $86,862.43 and approximately $609.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044193 BTC.

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

