Waste Management (LON:WM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

