Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 13,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Waterdrop has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.