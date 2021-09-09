wave edu coin Hits Market Capitalization of $136,815.19 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 91.3% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $136,815.19 and $912.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00189050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07442976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.81 or 0.99793397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00771034 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

