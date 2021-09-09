WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.05. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

