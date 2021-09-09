Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 2,790 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 102.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 150.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

