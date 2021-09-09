Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,432 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $28,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE ELP opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

