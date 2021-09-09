Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6,774.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCTX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

