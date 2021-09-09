Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 33,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

