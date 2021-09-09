Weber Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 14th (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WEBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

WEBR stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Weber has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

