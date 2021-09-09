Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.