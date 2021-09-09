Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $25.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.66 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,905.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

