Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

