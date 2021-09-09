Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,625 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

