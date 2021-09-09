Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

