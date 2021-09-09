Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,034.06.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $734.14 and its 200 day moving average is $979.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $551.47 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

