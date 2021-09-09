Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25,183.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $72.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

