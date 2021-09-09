Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 536 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

