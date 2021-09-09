Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,940,000 after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

